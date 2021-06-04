'We're excited' | Naro Expanded Cinema reopens in Ghent after 14-month pandemic hiatus

It's been a long year for the Naro Cinema theater and the owners say they are happy to see loyal customers return to the Norfolk staple once again.

NORFOLK, Va. — Walking past the Naro Cinema along Colley Avenue in Norfolk, you'll smell the scent of popcorn flowing through the now open doors for the first time in several months.

The Ghent staple of 85 years sat quietly for more than a year throughout the pandemic and now the owners are dusting off the concession stand counters to welcome in old and new customers.

"It's a magical experience," said co-owner, Thom Dorlas as he filled up the popcorn machine. "I'm excited...everyone in the area, they've been wanting this for a long time."

Dorlas says the past year was not easy. They had to apply for local and federal grants to keep up on finances. Their rent was lowered as well to help them get by and they even got creative with virtual screenings, along with selling popcorn on the sidewalk.

"We even sold spots for people to write messages on the marquee. It was a big help," expressed Dorlas. "Without those grants, it may have...I don't know if we would have survived."

Despite the struggles, the Naro Cinema is still standing after all this time. With Governor Northam's recently lifted indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, the theater is ready to welcome everyone back in a normal setting to see their favorite flicks on the big screen.

"We have a loyal customer base from all over Hampton Roads who would come here. We get them as far away as Richmond to see a movie or something," said Dorlas. "They feel like this is their theater and we feel like it is, too."

Now after more than 40 years in this business, Dorlas says he and his business partner plan on taking a step back for others to take over, but they will still be involved with the theater.

"We really want to pass the torch," explained Dorlas. "But we will still be here taking care of some things."

He hopes the next owners will keep the 'open' sign on the marquee up for a long time to come.