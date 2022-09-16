NashFest 757 brings cowboy hats, live music, hot chicken sandwiches to Norfolk

If the motto "Hot Chicken, Hard Drinks, and Music City Sounds" calls to you, you'll want to head to Town Point Park on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — NashFest 757 is literally bringing a taste of the Music City to Norfolk this Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public from noon to 10 p.m. on Sept. 17.

"Fusing together all of the elements that make Nashville one of America’s most popular cities, NashFest offers an experience akin to an evening stroll down Broadway, featuring national and local recording artists, mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, line dancing, craft beer & whiskey tastings, and much more for what is now one of Hampton Roads’ hottest new summer events!" organizers wrote.

Here's the music lineup for the event:

Cody Christian Band, 2:30 p.m.

Tracielynn, 4:30 p.m.

Peytan Porter, 6:30 p.m.

Eric Paslay, 8:30 p.m.

There are Tennesee-inspired shopping booths, too:

Cowgirl Crossing (Boots, hats, wooden signs)

The Teal Eagle Boutique (Nashville-inspired clothing, candles)

Sequoia Springs (Cowboy hats, hat accessories)

NuLand (Hot sauce)

Bright Delights (Barbecue sauce, dry rubs)

Peace Frogs (Festival merchandise)

The Petal Wagon (Fresh cut flowers)

Christopher Mize (Oil paintings)

Steph B Cook (Spray paint art)

Here's a sneak peek at the food vendors:

Jadean's BBQ

Starjayz BBQ

Latin Soul 2

Pollard's Chicken & Catering

Pard'n' Tha Smoke BBQ

Strawberry Street Events

AW Shucks

Ben & Jerry's

Rita's

Joysicles

Featured NashFest 757 cocktails:

Pomegranate Lynchburg Mule

Tennessee Apple Mule

Black Walnut Old Fashioned

Nashfest Fizz

13News Now is a proud sponsor of the festival.