National Retail Federation estimates billions spent for Super Bowl regardless of small crowds at bars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Super Bowl crowds weren't the same as last year at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Becki Belin, the General Manager at Ocean's 14 noticed the big difference.compared to last year.
“[Last year] It was shoulder to shoulder," said Belin.
Inside the Ocean’s 14 restaurant, some masked fans wanted to feel a sense of normalcy with food, drinks, and a 75-inch Smart TV raffle as they watched the big game.
Belin expected a low crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“I think a lot people chose to stay home have smaller gatherings," said Belin.
The National Retail Federation conducted a survey from January 4th-12th.
It estimated only 28 percent of people said they planned on going to a party or watching the game at a bar. The survey suggested the average person would spend $74.55 on Super Bowl Sunday. Across the nation, it added up to $13.9 billion.