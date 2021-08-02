National Retail Federation estimates billions spent for Super Bowl regardless of small crowds at bars

Hampton Roads bars saw low turnout of customers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Super Bowl crowds weren't the same as last year at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Becki Belin, the General Manager at Ocean's 14 noticed the big difference.compared to last year.



“[Last year] It was shoulder to shoulder," said Belin.



Inside the Ocean’s 14 restaurant, some masked fans wanted to feel a sense of normalcy with food, drinks, and a 75-inch Smart TV raffle as they watched the big game.



Belin expected a low crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions.



“I think a lot people chose to stay home have smaller gatherings," said Belin.



The National Retail Federation conducted a survey from January 4th-12th.