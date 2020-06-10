Netflix announces December release date for 'Selena: The Series'

The series which will chronicle the life of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla will star Christian Serratos as the late star.

SAN ANTONIO — A series on the life of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla finally has a release date.

'Selena: The Series' starring Christian Serratos as the late singer will be released on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

Along with a release date, fans were treated to a trailer on the official Instagram page for the series. The caption for the post reads, 'Every legend begins with a dream.'

The trailer features Selena (Serratos) dressed in one of the singer's iconic outfits (It's a bustier!!!) approaching a stage and performing 'Como La Flor' to a large crowd. The trailer also includes a voiceover of a conversation between Selena (Serratos) and her dad Abraham Quintanilla Jr. (played by native Texan Ricardo Chavira) as they discuss her dreams.