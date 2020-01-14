Netflix's 'You' renewed for a third season

The exact release date was not given. It will only have 10 episodes.

Good news for fans of Netflix's hit drama "You."

The series has been renewed for a third season, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will return for their roles, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Netflix will stalk again," the magazine reported.

The renewal should be of no surprise given its popularity among fans.

The show confirmed the announcement with a tweet.

So when will the new season appear? Don't hold your breath. Season 2 only appeared Dec. 26, 2019. The show's Twitter account teased fans with the line "See you soon, neighbor."

How soon is soon?

Season 3 won't make an appearance until sometime in 2021, reported The Hollywood Reporter. It will have 10 episodes.

