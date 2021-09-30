Tickets for the Million Bulb Walk Christmas display go on sale Friday

Norfolk Botanical Garden's event has a new route this year that features brand new attractions!

NORFOLK, Va. — We've still got Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through before Christmas, but that isn't stopping the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

On Friday, tickets will officially go on sale for the botanical garden's Christmas lights display, Million Bulb Walk.

With a new walking route this year, the display will feature new attractions like "The Wall of Light" which highlights the NATO Tower.

According to Norfolk Botanical Garden, the path leads you through new portions of the garden and then leads back to the parking lot. It is approximately one mile long.

The event will run from November 12 through December 2, from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. each night.

Premium nights are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays as well as the holiday dates below:

November 24-28

December 22-26

January 1 and 2

Tickets for premium nights are $25 for adults, $23 for military members, and $15 for children between 3 and 17. That's if you're not a garden member.

If you are a member, those prices get knocked down to $20 per adult and $10 per child.

On value nights, which are Monday through Thursday, cost $18 per adult, $16 for military, and $12 for children if you're not a member.

For members, the prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

All tickets can be purchased on the botanica garden website here.

You can also purchase tickets when you arrive at the garden for the event, but the cost per ticket will be $5 more per adult.

If you've never been to the Million Bulb Walk before, here's what you need to know.

While it's called the Million Bulb Walk, it's very possible there are more than one million bulbs.

Back in 2018, Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk was picked as one of the best in the country.

It ranked second in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.