Norfolk's Harborfest goes virtual for 2020 maritime celebration

NORFOLK, Va. — Harborfest is going virtual this year, and while you might not be able to ride a schooner or win a hot dog eating contest online, event organizers say the weekend-long social media extravaganza will still be lots of fun.

For the 44th annual celebration, Norfolk Festevents will be sharing historic photos and behind-the-scenes festival videos on its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts from June 5-7.

The organization said it scrubbed in-person events to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, but Harborfest will still "live in spirit this year."

"The content will continue with a look back at some of Harborfest’s famous traditions, including the Parade of Sail, fireworks, musical performances, military tributes, and much more," wrote a spokesperson.

There's even a virtual Norfolk Harborfest Poster Contest happening now. The winner will be revealed on social media during the virtual Harborfest weekend.

Harborfest 2020 schedule:

Friday, June 5, 2020

10:00 AM –Poster Contest Winner Announcement

12:00 PM – 2016 Parade of Sail Video

3:00 PM – Specialty Entertainment Spotlight

6:00 PM – Local Entertainment Spotlight

8:00 PM – Harborfest Pirates Spotlight

Saturday, June 6, 2020

12:00 PM – International Tall Ships Spotlight

2:00 PM – Military Tribute Spotlight

4:30 PM – Tug Muster Spotlight

7:30 PM – Tastes of Harborfest Spotlight

9:30 PM – 2016 Fireworks Video

Sunday, June 7, 2020