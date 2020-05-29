Norfolk's Harborfest goes virtual for 2020 maritime celebration

NORFOLK, Va. — Harborfest is going virtual this year, and while you might not be able to ride a schooner or win a hot dog eating contest online, event organizers say the weekend-long social media extravaganza will still be lots of fun.
For the 44th annual celebration, Norfolk Festevents will be sharing historic photos and behind-the-scenes festival videos on its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts from June 5-7.
The organization said it scrubbed in-person events to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, but Harborfest will still "live in spirit this year."
"The content will continue with a look back at some of Harborfest’s famous traditions, including the Parade of Sail, fireworks, musical performances, military tributes, and much more," wrote a spokesperson.
There's even a virtual Norfolk Harborfest Poster Contest happening now. The winner will be revealed on social media during the virtual Harborfest weekend.
Harborfest 2020 schedule:
Friday, June 5, 2020
- 10:00 AM –Poster Contest Winner Announcement
- 12:00 PM – 2016 Parade of Sail Video
- 3:00 PM – Specialty Entertainment Spotlight
- 6:00 PM – Local Entertainment Spotlight
- 8:00 PM – Harborfest Pirates Spotlight
Saturday, June 6, 2020
- 12:00 PM – International Tall Ships Spotlight
- 2:00 PM – Military Tribute Spotlight
- 4:30 PM – Tug Muster Spotlight
- 7:30 PM – Tastes of Harborfest Spotlight
- 9:30 PM – 2016 Fireworks Video
Sunday, June 7, 2020
- 12:00 PM – Harborfest Mermaids Spotlight
- 2:00 PM – National Entertainment Spotlight
- 3:30 PM – Build-A-Boat Video
- 5:00 PM – Local Tall Ship Spotlight
- 6:00 PM – Thank You Video