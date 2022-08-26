39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival kicks off in Norfolk

You can check out the bands from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Town Point Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town.

The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27.

You can check out the bands from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Town Point Park.

There are no pets allowed, no alcoholic drinks and no glass bottles, but you're welcome to pack a cooler with snacks to enjoy with the performances.

Here's who you can expect to see each day:

Friday:

Chris Standing - 5:30 p.m.

Pieces of a Dream - 7:30 p.m.

Tower of Power - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Althea Rene - 5:30 p.m.

Peter White & Vincent Ingala - 7:30 p.m.

Brian Culbertson - 9:30 p.m.