39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival kicks off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town.
The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27.
You can check out the bands from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Town Point Park.
There are no pets allowed, no alcoholic drinks and no glass bottles, but you're welcome to pack a cooler with snacks to enjoy with the performances.
Here's who you can expect to see each day:
Friday:
- Chris Standing - 5:30 p.m.
- Pieces of a Dream - 7:30 p.m.
- Tower of Power - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday:
- Althea Rene - 5:30 p.m.
- Peter White & Vincent Ingala - 7:30 p.m.
- Brian Culbertson - 9:30 p.m.
