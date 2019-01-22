The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced and two women being recognized by The Academy are both graduates of two area universities.

Glenn Close graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1974. She double-majored in theatre and anthropology. This year, she received a 'Best Actress' nomination for her work on the film, The Wife.

Ruth E. Carter, a 1982 graduate of Hampton University, was nominated for costume design for the hit movie, Black Panther. Carter majored in Theatre Arts during her time at Hampton University.

However, this isn't the first time that both ladies have been recognized for their work.

Close holds the record as the most Oscar-nominated living actress who hasn't won an Oscar with seven nominations on her belt. She's also received three Emmy and Tony awards and a Golden Globe. (So close to an EGOT!)

And before this nomination, Carter was a two-time nominee, getting credit for her costume design work on the sets of Steven Spielberg's Amistad and Spike Lee's Malcolm X.