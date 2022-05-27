Temporary casino clears latest hurdle to becoming reality in Norfolk

The construction is expected to take roughly six months, pending the approval of the project from city council and the state's lottery board.

NORFOLK, Va. — Casino gaming is one step closer to getting a head start in the Mermaid City.

Thursday, the city’s planning commission approved a conditional use permit request from the developers of the HeadWaters Resort & Casino, which would permit them to remodel the portion of Harbor Park that houses the "Hits at the Park" restaurant and the former space of the Norfolk Boxing and Fitness Center into a temporary gaming lounge and restaurant.

"The Pamunkey Club" as it's referred to in renderings, would hold the space for more than 600 slot machines.

“A facility that will be a teaser to our main, permanent facility," Executive Vice President of Gaming and Resort Operations Rodney Ferguson said.

The temporary operation would serve as a casino gaming bridge, until the main HeadWaters casino being built next to Harbor Park is fully operational. Leadership informed the planning commission that the license would be granted for up to two years following the point at which they're ready to open.

The slot machines from "Pamunkey Club" would be moved to the main location after those two years are over. It's unclear what exactly would happen to the renovated restaurant then, as one speaker mentioned it might be used for special events. Initial floor plans show the restaurant would have a capacity of over 130 bar and table seating.

Preston Carraway, the Vice President of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League, raised concerns at the commission meeting following presentations, citing safety concerns and the law enforcement resources that might need to be drawn to keep the area safe.

“Worried that with the staffing problems with the Norfolk Police Department, that’ll pull away from the resources that have already been put downtown," he said.

Ferguson said the temporary casino would employ roughly 45 hired and trained security officers. If given the go-ahead, he estimates the temporary location would bring in roughly 275 jobs.