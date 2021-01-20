Pixar favorites return in 'mini-shorts' on Disney+

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of Pixar's most popular characters are back!
"Pixar Popcorn" is a collection of "mini-shorts" starring characters from classic Pixar films, such as "Finding Nemo," "Coco," Toy Story" and more.
The following bite-sized stories will be released on Disney+ Friday, Jan. 22:
- "Dancing with the Cars" ("Cars")
- "Unparalleled Parking" ("Cars")
- "Soul of the City" ("Soul")
- "Cookie Num Num" ("The Incredibles")
- "Chore Day the Incredibles Way" ("The Incredibles")
- "Dory Finding" ("Finding Nemo")
- "A Day in the Life of the Dead" ("Coco")
- "To Fitness and Beyond" ("Toy Story")
- "Fluffy Stuff with Ducky & Bunny" ("Toy Story")