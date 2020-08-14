RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Dr Elijah Meck must have a green thumb the size of North America. He has the unique hobby of growing things "extra large".
"I don't know where it came from. I am a scientist by trade so I guess the science behind it fascinated me and I gave it a try," said Meck.
"I had grown 1000-pound pumpkins and 4 pound tomatoes but never a sunflower until my son asked me to do it. So I did. I never thought we would end up with a state record-breaking 21 foot tall flower!"
Meck's creation took daily work but the end result was amazing. He says even though it is a record-breaker for North Carolina but its nowhere near the world record of 30 feet, one inch.