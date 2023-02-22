Shuttle passes now on sale for 'Something In The Water'

Concertgoers can purchase three-day shuttle passes starting at $50 per person. The festival has not announced the lineup yet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three-day shuttle passes for the Something In The Water music festival are now on sale.

According to the festival's Facebook, shuttles will run throughout the day from noon until an hour before the music ends each night.

The shuttle will take people from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to the entrance of the festival.

Pharrell Williams' music festival is hitting Virginia Beach April 28 through the 30.

It's the first time the festival has happened in Virginia Beach since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its brief detour to Washington, D.C., last year.

Shuttle passes start at $50 per person. Right now, only three-day passes are on sale.

Festival tickets are also still available for purchase.