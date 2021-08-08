'We're thrilled' | Spectrum Center ready to welcome fans back at 100% capacity

In following the current state guidelines at this time, masks are recommended for event goers, but are not required for attendance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday that Spectrum Center will welcome back audiences at 100% capacity beginning in August.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back fans to our Spectrum Center events at 100% capacity,” said HSE Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “Live entertainment will play an important role as our community focuses on returning to normal from the pandemic. There is nothing quite like the live experience and the lifelong memories these events create. We pride ourselves on the diversity of events at Spectrum Center and we have a tremendous lineup already scheduled for the remainder of 2021, with even more to come in 2022.”

Several of Spectrum Center’s previously announced health and safety protocols will remain in place, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures, upgraded air filtration and purification standards, increased number of sanitizing stations, mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and touchless security.

Additionally, in following the current state guidelines at this time, masks are recommended for event goers, but are not required for attendance. In an effort to reduce wait times, Spectrum Center has a no bag policy, although exceptions will be made for bags or purses smaller than 10”x10”x4”. Guests should visit spectrumcentercharlotte.com for the latest information.

Following is the current lineup of upcoming events. Tickets for all events are available at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

August 8, 2021 Harlem Globetrotters

August 13, 2021 Alabama

August 14, 2021 WWE Supershow

August 17, 2021 Michael Bublé

September 11, 2021 Marc Anthony

September 25, 2021 LIT AF Tour Hosted by Martin Lawrence

October 14, 2021 MercyMe

October 27, 2021 Gold Over America Tour

November 5, 2021 Maverick City Music

November 20, 2021 Genesis

December 4, 2021 Kane Brown

December 17, 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout

February 6, 2022 Billie Eilish

February 15, 2022 The Weeknd

February 26, 2022 Eric Church

March 3, 2022 JoJo Siwa

March 26, 2022 Bad Bunny

June 16, 2022 Ana Gabriel

