VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A well-known musician is headed to Virginia Beach this summer!

If you're a fan of rock music, you're in luck.

As part of his My Songs tour, Sting will perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on August 31.

Special guest Joe Sumner will join Sting in this intimate pavilion-only show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.