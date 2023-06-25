Stormy weather forces temporary evacuation of 'Beach It!' festival site at V.B. Oceanfront

Festival organizers said the site would reopen at 6:45 after everyone had to clear out while storms rolled through.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Festival-goers were compelled to evacuate the performance site at the Beach-It! Country Music Festival when stormy weather moved into the area late Sunday afternoon.

Festival organizers indicated they believed the weather would move through and they be able to resume with musical acts afterwards.

"We anticipate this weather event to move through the area quickly. Stay tuned to socials for re-opening info. We will make the decision safely and as quickly as possible," they posted on Twitter.

Brothers Osbourne and Luke Bryan are scheduled to close things out on Sunday.

As of 5:30 pm, there are several weather advisories that have been issued for the area.