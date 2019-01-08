If you're a fan of the dark fantasy Halloween film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" you'll want to see the line of nightmare-themed kitchenware available at Target.

Insider reports fans have been snapping up the new stuff, which includes aprons, salt and pepper shakers, mugs, bowls, kitchen towels and a teapot. It's not clear if any of the merchandise is available in stores or if it's online only for now.

Nightmare Before Christmas Coffee Mugs - Jack the Pumpkin King

Target/Zak Designs

13oz The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Skellington Ceramic Halloween Mug

Target/Zak Designs

ICUP, Inc. Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Character Apron

Target/ICUP

Looking at Target's website, part of the collection is available for preorder- some of it (the mugs) have already sold out. But there's always hope they'll put it in stores, right?

Also, the most popular items - the mugs - seem to be available right now on the maker's website: Zak Designs. There you'll find the mugs along with soup bowls, water bottles, pint glasses, tumblers, shot glasses and more.

