Alex Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final 'Jeopardy'

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has already rehearsed his final goodbye when his run ends. 

The game show host announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer last March and said he'll continue his job as long as physically able. 

For his final taping, he says he'll ask the director for 30 seconds to make his exit. 

He says he is staying out of the decision about who will succeed him but will ask the audience to give his successor the love and attention they have given to him. Trebek and his wife spoke in an interview being broadcast Thursday on ABC. 

