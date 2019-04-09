The Netflix series "Grace and Frankie" will come to an end but not before making a sixth and seventh season.

Netflix confirmed the news on Wednesday, making it the longest-running series on the digital platform.

Deadline reports season six will premiere in January 2020, so fans likely won't see the final season until sometime in 2021.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen will return for the final two seasons.

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!" Fonda and Tomlin stated on Twitter. "We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around."

The show first premiered in 2015.

