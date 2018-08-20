NORFOLK — Will you take the physical challenge?

Nickelodeon's revamped Double Dare has announced a multi-city tour featuring live-stage tapings of the iconic show.

The show will stop at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Nov. 4 complete with original host Marc Summers, his sidekick Robin Russo and new show host Liza Koshy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m. Ticket buyers can also register to be a contestant and participate on stage! Click here for more info.

Double Dare Live will assume the show's standard concept of a showdown between two teams of selected audience members competing for prizes. Contestants will have to answer trivia questions or complete physical challenges all for a shot at the legendary obstacle course.

The original Double Dare aired on Nickelodeon from 1986-1993. Its revamped version debuted this summer.

© 2018 WVEC