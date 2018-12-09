Due to live coverage of Hurricane Florence, ABC's Bachelor in Paradise season finale will run on Sunday, September 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (barring any further weather interruption).

13News Now will have live coverage of the storm again on Thursday evening from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday night's season finale of Take Two will air at 1:05 a.m. in place of Sister Circle.

There are currently no plans to re-air Castaways, but ABC has three episodes scheduled next week on Monday, September 17 at 8 and 9 p.m., and on Tuesday, September 18 at 10 p.m.

