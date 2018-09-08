NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It's getting close that time of year again: football season!

And as Opening Day approaches, we'll be broadcasting Carolina Panthers pre-season football games. However, that means some of your favorite prime time shows will be affected in the upcoming weeks, so here is the schedule of changes:

Thursday, 8/9 - Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune: Thursday’s episode airs Friday, Friday’s airs Saturday, Saturday’s airs Sunday, 8/12, at 1 p.m.

Jeopardy: Thursday’s episode airs Friday, Friday’s airs Saturday, Saturday’s airs Sunday, 8/12, at 1:30 p.m.

The Gong Show: airs Sunday, 8/12, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Match Game: airs Sunday, 8/12, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Take Two: will either air in full, or will be joined in progress after 10 p.m. if the game ends late

Friday, 8/17 - Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Jeopardy: Friday’s episode airs Saturday, 8/18, Saturday’s airs Sunday, 8/19, at 4:30 p.m.

We Day: airs Saturday, 8/19, at 11:35 p.m., pre-empting Scandal

What Would You Do? airs Saturday, 8/19, at12:35 a.m., pre-empting Pawn Stars

20/20: airs Friday, 8/17, at 1:05 a.m., pre-empting Sister Circle

Friday, 8/24 - Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Jeopardy: Friday’s episode airs Saturday, 8/25, Saturday’s airs Sunday, 8/26, at 5:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat: airs Sunday, 8/26, at 11:35 p.m., pre-empting Castle

Speechless: airs Sunday, 8/26, at 12:05 a.m.

What Would You Do? airs Sunday, 8/26, at 12:35 a.m., pre-empting Pawn Stars

20/20: airs Friday, 8/24, at 1:05 a.m., pre-empting Sister Circle.

Thursday, 8/30 - Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m - 10:30 p.m.

Jeopardy: Thursday’s episode airs Friday, 8/31, Friday’s airs Saturday, 9/1, and Saturday’s airs Sunday, 9/2, at 3 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud: airs Thursday, 8/30, at 1:05 a.m., pre-empting Sister Circle

Take Two: airs Thursday, 8/30, at 2:05 a.m., pre-empting ABC World News Now (World News Now will join in progress at 3:05 a.m.)

Take Two (second episode): will join in progress at 10:30 p.m.

