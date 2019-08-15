NORFOLK, Va. — It's getting close that time of year again: football season!

And as Opening Day approaches, we'll be broadcasting Carolina Panthers pre-season football games. However, that means some of your favorite primetime shows will be affected in the upcoming weeks, so here is the schedule of changes:

Friday, August 16 - Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m - 10 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune, originally scheduled to air Friday, 8/16, 7p-7:30p, will now air on Saturday, 8/17, 7p-7:30p. This will bump the Saturday episode of Wheel to air on Sunday, 8/18, 5p-5:30p.

Jeopardy, originally scheduled to air Friday, 8/16, 7:30p-8p, will now air on Saturday, 8/17, 7:30p-8p. This will bump the Saturday episode of Jeopardy to air on Sunday, 8/18, 5:30p-6p.

American Housewife, originally scheduled to air Friday, 8/16, 8p-8:30p, will now air on Saturday, 8/17, 1p-1:30p.

Fresh Off the Boat, originally scheduled to air Friday, 8/16, 8:30p-9p, will now air on Saturday, 8/17, 1:30p-2p.

What Would You Do? originally scheduled to air Friday, 8/16, 9p-10p, will now air on Friday night, 8/16, 1:05a-2:05a.

Thursday, August 22 - Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Jeopardy, originally scheduled to air on Thursday, 8/22, 7:30p-8p, will now air on Friday, 8/23, 7:30p-8p. This will bump the Friday episode of Jeopardy to air on Saturday, 8/24, 7:30p-8p. The Saturday episode of Jeopardy will move down to Sunday, 8/25, 5:30p-6p.

Holey Moley, originally scheduled to air on Thursday, 8/22, 8p-9p, will now air on Thursday night, 8/22, 1:05a-2:05a.

The Holey Moley Season Finale, originally scheduled to air Thursday, 8/22, 9p-10p, will now air on Friday night, 8/23, 1:05a-2:05a.

Reef Break, scheduled to air on Thursday, 8/22, 10p-11p, will be joined in progress when the game is over.

Thursday, August 29 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.