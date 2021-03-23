Teacher authors book to help kids overcome fear of vaccines

Katherine Picarde wrote the book "The Little Ouch" to help kids who are afraid of going to the doctor’s office.

ARLINGTON, Mass. — There has been a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine recently and this topic can be scary for kids. One local Arlington teacher is now using her story to help kids conquer this fear.

Katherine Picarde wrote the story in 2018, long before the pandemic.

"I love seeing that it’s in the hands of pediatric patients, children, teachers and child-life specialists so I just love how far it’s going which is great," Picarde said. "I honestly feel like writing the story and seeing how much it’s helped kids has actually helped me in a way."

Picarde said the book The Little Ouch helps take the fear out of the process of getting a vaccine.

"Penelope is the main character in the story and some of her funny little behaviors in the book are based off, of me as a kid," said Picarde.

"I’m honestly just so impressed by how flexible all the kids have been throughout this whole pandemic. We did a little writing prompt about The Little Ouch so just easing their fears about when they do have to get a vaccine has been kind of sweet," said Picarde.

First-time author Picarde hopes her story will help those who are nervous about needles.

"I do hope that kids are able to relate to Penelope. I know that a lot of my own students are very fearful of going to the doctor and getting shots so I hope they can relate to her character in that way and also just be able to laugh at some of her silly behaviors," said Picarde.