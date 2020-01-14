BENTLEY AND FRIENDS: Pet trends 2020

What's expected to be popular for your pets this decade according to Pinterest?

It's a new year and we have some exciting news to share: Bentley's Corner has turned into "Bentley and Friends!" This means more animals, more topics and of course, more Bentley!

To start out our new segment, we're taking a look at the pet trends circulating social media.

This list comes straight from Pinterest. The social network pulled information from it's 320 million users to predict what will show up in your feed in 2020.

Near the top of the list: Pampering your Pets. Pet apparel ranges from just cute gear to much-needed protection, including booties to keep your pups paws warm or keep them cool from the hot pavement.

Pet owners are also breaking out the pans and whisks to make dog and cat birthday cakes. Flavors include peanut butter for dogs and tuna for cats. The delicious treats are safe to eat and set you up for a "gram"-worthy photo.

Now here's an interesting one. Bumper Collars or protective halos for blind dogs and cats. When your pets are hearing or sight impaired, it makes it extra hard for them to get around. These collars are lightweight and keep your fur babies from bumping into things.

Gone are the days of just letting your pets outside for a potty break on the side of the street. Dog patios are the new thing for city dwellers, complete with faux grass. They're perfect for high-rise apartments with balconies.