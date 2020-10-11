Bentley and Friends: Senior dog longs for new home

Monty is a hound who came to the Chesapeake Humane Society as a stray. He's been waiting to find a permanent home for about a year.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Montgomery, or “Monty” for short, is a tri-colored hound hound. He's around 6 years old, and for the last year he’s been homeless.

Someone found him as a stray and brought him to the Chesapeake Humane Society.

“He’s had a rough life. He’s been bounced around a lot.” said Monty’s foster parent, Darcy Garrenton.

He’s been under Garrenton's and Steve Holderbaum’s on and off. He did find what was supposed to be his permanent home, but later was returned.

Monty did test positive for heartworm, but has gone through the necessary treatment and is a healthy dog.

“He just deserves a good home. He’s such a good boy,” said Garrenton.

Monty currently lives with 2 other dogs and a cat. His foster parents say he fits right in and plays with other animals well.

“He loves going to the dog park. He loves other dogs.” Garrenton added.

Kids are no different. Though he doesn’t live with any at home right now, the interactions he’s had have gone well.

“He’s had children come running up to him and wrap their arms around him and he’s done great. He just tail wags.” said his foster parents.

Monty doesn’t need too much attention. He does have playful energy. A daily walk or bike ride should help him control those “zoomies.”

“He likes to go on bike rides and walks. He’s great for someone who’s a little more active.” His foster parents said he is good at being lazy, too.

“If you get down on the ground with him, he’ll nuzzle his head onto you and then flop his whole body on to you.” they added.

When asked what words describe him best, the two blurted out “awkward” and “goofy," saying that Monty has little quirks that make him funny, but he’s a loving dog.

He is potty-trained, neutered, and all his vaccinations are up to date making him a perfect candidate for a new home.

Monty’s adoption fees are covered by the shelter. So, all he’s missing is a good home!

When asked if there was anything else they’d like to add, Garrenton and Holderbaum said, “There’s nothing not to love about him. He just wants to be your friend.”