FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Moonfly Experience

Moonfly is working to give you memories to cherish all while social distancing in your own backyard

NORFOLK, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic rages on and that means Thanksgiving will look different this year. New CDC guidelines mean most people will be staying at home instead of traveling for the holiday.

As many of our viewers deal with a change in plans, one local company is trying to make sure this year's experience is stellar and unique.

“We build an oasis,” says Moonfly founder and owner, Bethany Peregrine. She dreamed up the company Moonfly years ago and now she loves to make others' dreams come true right in their own backyard. These events aren’t exclusive to “Friendsgiving” gatherings either.

“We’ve set up five-star experiences for engagements, weddings, backyard glamping, movie nights,” Peregrine went on with a long list of options you can choose from. When it comes to food, they’ve got that covered too.

“If someone wants to provide their own food that's okay, we also provide catering, we recently did an event with vegan-only food,” says Peregrine.

The setup for 13News Now had a charcuterie board, mini pumpkin pies, hot cider on the fall table. That’s not all, step inside the tent and you find a cute dessert bar with all the good, sweet stuff. From the food, to the setup, to every piece of the beautiful décor, their goal is to give people a place to get their mind off today’s chaos. Peregrine says that's what she loves to do most, “I’ve always enjoyed setting up events and making people happy.”

It can be a small group of your closest friends, giving your family a different view of the backyard, a girls' night, or maybe asking that special person to marry you. These women just want to offer you a memory with a side of dinner.