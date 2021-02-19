FRIDAY FLAVOR: WeCare Salon Cafe in Virginia Beach

WeCare Salon Cafe is more than just good food, it's a mother-daughter business that's creating a community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — WeCare Salon Cafe is a mother-daughter-owned and operated business. They opened this spot to serve the greater Virginia Beach community and to serve people with disabilities.

"The cafe was built off of working with individuals with developmental disabilities," said mother Jemmalyn Hewlett.

Hewlett and daughter Ashley Lewis own seven businesses which include group homes and supportive in-home services. They told 13NewsNow their main goal is to establish a place where people with disabilities can come out and enjoy the food and go to the salon.

Right next to WeCare Salon Cafe is WeCare Salon+Spa.

"Anybody getting spa services can go next door to get food. Anybody getting food can go next door to get spa services," said Hewlett.

The salon hair and nail technicians are well-trained in their specialty and how to do hair and nails for those with disabilities and special needs. That means everyone is welcome and accommodated at WeCare Salon + Spa.

Everyone is also welcome at the WeCare Salon Cafe, where the food is fresh and delicious.

"The food is amazing, and I'm not just saying that because it's our cafe," said Hewlett.

The French Toast tasted homemade. The stuffed shrimp omelet with hollandaise sauce was rich and filling. The crab cake sliders had a touch of spice and cooked to perfection. A delicious meal topped off with a perfect Arnold Palmer.

"This is what business is about; I feel like we've accomplished something," said Hewlett.

And for Jemmalyn Hewlett and Ashley Lewis, it's more than just the food and their businesses; it's their family and their legacy.

"My why now is taking what I've learned and taking it to the next generation," said Hewlett.

"I have a four-year-old son, so I see her motivation," added Lewis.

The motivation that gives them the drive to keep serving their community for years to come.