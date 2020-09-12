Military Dream Week: Navy service member, father receives gift

Nico Encarnación is a Nuclear Machinist Mate in the Navy, fighting for our freedom while going above and beyond for his family.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now saluted a sailor for both service and sacrifice. Nico Encarnación joined the Navy in 2014, seeking career development and personal fulfillment.

"I didn't know where exactly I wanted to go with my life," said Encarnación. "But I know that the Navy, it's not going to take you anywhere but good places. It's not going to set you up for anything other than success."

Outside of work, Encarnación and his fiancée Christina Marshall care for their three children: 5-year-old Michael who has autism and ADHD, 2-year-old Elara, and 9-month-old Wesley who has special medical needs.

"When [Christina] was about 22, 23 weeks pregnant, our son was diagnosed with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. The subset is Escobar syndrome," said Encarnación. "It lends itself to a whole lot of lifelong challenges that he's going to have to work through-- the most obvious of which is joint contractions. Like, his joints don't extend out fully."

From home to work, Encarnación's daily routine is not easy. But he says his love of family and country makes it all worth it.