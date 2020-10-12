Military Dream Week: Sailor, husband gets special surprise

Lucas Cooper is a Nuclear Machinist Mate, on duty in the Navy and at home.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Lucas Cooper made it his mission to defend the country and support his loved ones.

He said he was a senior in high school when he started picturing a career in the Navy. Since enlisting, he said the experience has been unlike any other.

"It's one of a kind, I promise you," said Cooper. "It has its ups and downs, but it's just what you make out of it."

While Cooper works to protect our families, he's also safeguarding his. He and his wife Hayleigh exchanged vows last summer.

"It's... my pleasure year-round. It doesn't matter. I signed up for both, [my marriage] for a longer time," said Cooper.