Military Dream Week: Sailor, father, caregiver gets a surprise

HAMPTON, Va. — Chuck Maynard is a chief engineman on USS George H.W. Bush. It's a job that keeps him busy, but when's not on duty, he has a couple of other jobs that take up his time. Those include raising his daughters and helping them with their remote learning that came because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I got really good kids," said Maynard. I'm away a lot with the job, so a lot of it is left to them."

Besides helping out with his daughters' education, Maynard had to deal with COVID-19 in another way. He tested positive for the disease. That made things a little more complicated, especially because he cares for his mother who lives with the family.