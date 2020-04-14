The Boardroom in Elllicottville is leading efforts to help Goggles for Docs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They cover your most of your face, they're comfortable to wear and they're extremely protective. That's why healthcare workers and other essential employees and have started to request ski goggles to wear as personal protective equipment. The Western New York ski and snowboard community is stepping up to help.

The Boardroom in Ellicottville is collecting new and used ski goggles to donate to doctors, nurses and other essential workers. They're working with a national organization, Goggles for Docs, which was formed in recent weeks to get the eyewear to the workers who need them.

Boardroom manager Spencer Timkey says that although it's surreal to see gear that's usually used for recreation in hospitals, it's rewarding to see the skiers and snowboarders band together to give back to the people who are fighting COVID-19.

"At the end of the day, if what we can supply helps one person, or mitigates one person becoming infected, or helps one nurse, or saves one life, people in a position to help should be doing so," he told 2 On Your Side. "We just feel fortunate that we can provide something that will make a significant difference."

Timkey is working with the national organization to make sure that all the donated goggles from his shop and from community members stay in Western New York. So far, they've provided goggles for staff at Catholic Health, the Erie County Correctional Facility and other organizations.