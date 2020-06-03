The Big Reveal: 13News Now Anchor Ashley Smith let's us know what her twins will be!

Whoa, babies! Ashley Smith and her husband, Rob, are expecting twins. She made the announcement on 13News Now Daybreak. She followed it up with a gender reveal.

All of us here at 13News Now are looking forward to welcome the twins to our news family.

We can tell a lot of other people are excited by the news, too, based on all the likes the announcement got on Facebook! Along with the likes, there have been a ton of messages of congratulations and some tips for our mom-to-be.

Ashley's big announcements didn't stop there.