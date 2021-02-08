'There are so many stories of the day' | Man walks 500 miles to honor the fallen of 9/11

For the next 42 days, first responders will walk with one goal: To never forget.

ARLINGTON, Va. — As the 20th anniversary of September 11 gets closer, a group of family members plan to walk hundreds of miles to remember those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Frank Siller, the Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, kicked off the more than 500-mile journey through six states to mark the anniversary of the 20th anniversary of September 11.

"A lot of Americans are forgetting what happened 20 years ago and I want to shed a big light on the fact that we lost 2,977 souls that day," Siller said.

Siller decided to walk for his brother who died responding to the attacks.

"My brother was a New York City firefighter who on September 11, 2001, strapped 60 pounds of fire gear to his back and ran through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel which is almost 2 miles long. While saving people, he gave up his life," Siller said.

On Sunday morning, Siller placed a wreath at the site of the Pentagon before beginning the walk. Over the next six weeks, he will be joined by other first responders walking to Shanksville, Pennsylvania and eventually to New York City, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

"Every step of the way I’ll be thinking about him and all of those who perished that day," said Siller.

During the next six weeks, they plan to arrive at the World Trade Center site honoring those who died on September 11 and those who have lost their lives since then.