Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg pays the most genuine tribute to go-go icons by dancing to their music like he grew up here.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of go-go legends Rare Essence, who posted a video to Instagram of Snoop Dogg dancing his heart out to go-go music along with the caption “We hope to see you for our 45th Anniversary Virtual Show and Video Premiere Party.”

First off, Snoop Dogg dancing to anything is instant entertainment. The man is a walking meme. Who doesn’t enjoy watching him show love to the go-go sound along with one of the bands that pioneered it? It appears that this clip is from the video shoot to the new single that Rare Essence recorded with Snoop Dogg called “Hit The Floor,” which will debut at the 45th Anniversary Virtual Show and Video Premiere Party on September 19th.

Secondly, and most importantly, this is the Most D.C. Thing because Rare Essence is celebrating 45 years of making music together. Forty-five years! Nobody stays at the same job for 45 years these days! Especially not musicians. That in itself is incredible. It doesn’t get any more D.C. than putting in 45 years of work as a go-go band.

They’d be getting plaques and gold watches from sticking around a corporate job that long. Instead, they’re getting honored with a celebration for being the legends that they are to the culture of this great city.

Plus, they get to hang out with Snoop Dogg. Try getting your company to approve that in the 2021 fiscal year budget.