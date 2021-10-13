You can try the candy from 'Squid Game' at this Virginia bakery

Get a taste of dalgona candy without the fear of death by pink-jumpsuited goons.

ANNANDALE, Va. — If the first thing you wanted to do after watching the Netflix series Squid Game is try to candy featured prominently in its third episode, we have good news. You can try the sugary treat for yourself at Shilla Bakery.

The Annandale, Virginia, bakery and cafe sells the dalgona candy for $4.99, but you'll have to order it in advance.

For those not in the know, Squid Game is a globally popular South Korea-produced Netflix show that depicts hundreds of financially distressed characters competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt.

In the third episode, contestants play ppopgi. Ppopgi dates back to the '60s and '70s in Korea. If you're able to trace a shape and remove it from the sugary dalgona disc, you win a second piece of candy.

If you do it in Squid Game, your prize is... not dying.

Other bakeries around the country are also selling the candy to capitalize on the massive popularity of Squid Game.

The nine-episode series is Netflix's most popular show ever and it's not even close. In it's first 28 days of streaming, Netflix reports the show has reached 111 million people. That's using Netflix's own metric of people watching at least two minutes of a movie or show.