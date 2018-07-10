Scott Wilson, one of the actors in the popular show 'The Walking Dead' has passed away.
Saturday night, the official twitter page for 'The Walking Dead' from Skybound Entertainment posted a photo of Wilson, saying that he died.
The 76-year-old played Hershel on the show.
AMC's Twitter handle for 'The Walking Dead' also tweeted that Wilson will be missed.
The show is filmed in Georgia.
