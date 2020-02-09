Tyler Perry is a billionaire, Forbes reports

Forbes reports Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion since 2005, with a fortune of homes, planes, and his mega-production studio in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry’s billion-dollar empire has landed him on the cover of Forbes magazine.

The publication took an in-depth look at Tyler Perry’s career and went behind the scenes with the mogul who picked up several films and TV shows after shutting down during the pandemic.

Forbes reports Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion since 2005, with a fortune that includes homes, planes, and his mega-production studio in Georgia.

The 330-acre facility is on a portion of the former Fort McPherson U.S. Army Base.

Not only does Perry produce his own content, but several blockbusters including "First Man" and "Bad Boys For Life" were filmed in the soundstages at Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry is a self-made visionary who has created 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, 13 television shows, and two New York Times bestselling books.

But outside of creating TV shows, films, and plays that have generated more than $2 billion to date, Perry has constantly supported various civil rights causes and has inspired thousands with his random acts of kindness.

The publication notes Perry’s inspiring story of experiencing homelessness to rising into one of this generation's most successful filmmakers.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ ” Perry told Forbes. “[It] means you were poor as hell.” It also makes success sweeter. “Ownership,” he adds, “changes everything.”

Perry made national headlines when he resumed production at his studios earlier this summer.

He created a coronavirus "bubble," with everyone living on-site, extensive COVID-19 testing, and other safety measures.

On Sunday, September 20, Perry will be honored with the 2020 Governors Award during the 78th annual Primetime Emmys.

The Governors Award is presented each year to "an individual, company, organization or project for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or management of television which is either of a cumulative nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition," the Television Academy said in its description of the award itself.