The Queer Eye guys have been roaming around Washington DC and looking amazing this week.

Wednesday, the group held a panel at the Library of Congress about LGBTQ youth. The cast members are pushing Congress to pass the Equality Act. If enacted, it would ensure federal protections for LGBTQ individuals.

Van Ness spoke more about his support for the bill with The Hill, calling passage "so important because so many of our states in this country don’t protect people by basis of their sexual orientation or their gender."

“So, basically what we really need is to have some sort of federal legislation that does protect people who are LGBTQIA+ in states like Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama where you can be fired and you can be discriminated against for who you love and what gender you are,” Van Ness said to The Hill.

Van Ness also posted a video with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walking the halls of the U.S. Capitol, both in pink. He also met Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-NY).