What are Americans watching the most during the pandemic?

Virginia and North Carolina are watching one show more than any other, according to data.

NORFOLK, Va. — Television has been hard to resist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being stuck inside has brought out the couch potato in a lot of us, and data from Comcast backs up that claim. It shows the average household is watching at least eight additional hours of television every week.

The data also shows a 40 percent jump in late-night TV viewing hours between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

We’re also seeing the lines blur between weekday and weekend watching. We usually watch more on weekends, but that hasn’t been the case during the pandemic. Mondays have actually become a more popular day for TV than Saturday.

According to Comcast, people are watching a lot more news too. It reports a 64 percent jump at its peak in March, although that number has leveled off to about a 30 percent increase since then.

When it comes to what shows people are watching, CableTV.com surveyed and searched the country to create a state-by-state breakdown.