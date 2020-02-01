Mother hiring nanny for 18-year-old college student

The mom of an 18-year-old college student wants to hire a nanny to cook and clean for her daughter.

Winter break is wrapping up for college students, meaning most will head back to campus.

One mother is a hot topic after posting an ad, requesting a nanny for her 18-year-old daughter.

Here's the Buzz: The daughter is a freshman in college studying law. The ad seeks someone to cook, clean and do laundry for the student.

The nanny must also ensure the student eats three times a day. Plus, the fridge must be stocked with healthy snacks and juice.

Many are questioning her future as a lawyer, if she can't juggle school without having a job.

Former boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter dies

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, died years after being found liable for her death.

In a Facebook post, Gordon's brother says he passed away at a hospital on New Year's Day. Gordon's former attorneys confirmed the news.

Sources are saying he died due to a drug overdose.

Gordon's death comes nearly five years after Bobbi Kristina died. She was found unconscious in a bathtub inside her home. Brown's family accused Gordon of giving her a toxic cocktail.

Although he was never charged in the case, he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Amazon's new I.D. technology

Amazon wants to patent technology that could potentially identify shoppers by their hands.

The U.S. patent office published an application from the company for a touch less scanning system. It would I.D. people by characteristics associated with their palms, including wrinkles and veins.

The system could one day be used in Amazon Go or Whole Food stores.

Do good, feel good?

They say you must do good in order to feel good.

New research shows good deeds can help relieve physical pain.

Good deeds shut down the part of your brain that registers pain.

Therefore, by giving blood, helping a neighbor, and giving money to someone in need were all shown to help.