One of the most influential films of all time is returning to theaters for its 80th anniversary.

Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events will present The Wizard of Oz in movie theaters nationwide for three days, beginning Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton, the 1939 musical will also play on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30. at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets to the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz can be reserved at FathomEvents.com.

The TCM Big Screen Classics series will bring 14 films back to theaters in 2019 including My Fair Lady, The Godfather Part II, To Kill a Mockingbird, Steel Magnolias and Alien.

