NORFOLK, Va. — There are a few big events happening this weekend in Hampton Roads.

On Saturday, The Water Lantern Festival comes to Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

Guests get a lantern that they can customize with messages of hope, love, or remembrance.

The lanterns will then be launched into Lake Trashmore.

The festival begins at 5 p.m.

August kicks off Virginia Craft Beer Month.

O'Connor Brewing Company is hosting a Virginia Craft Kickoff on Sunday.

It'll feature hard to find beers in the Commonwealth.

