NORFOLK, Va. — There are a few big events happening this weekend in Hampton Roads.
On Saturday, The Water Lantern Festival comes to Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach.
Guests get a lantern that they can customize with messages of hope, love, or remembrance.
The lanterns will then be launched into Lake Trashmore.
The festival begins at 5 p.m.
August kicks off Virginia Craft Beer Month.
O'Connor Brewing Company is hosting a Virginia Craft Kickoff on Sunday.
It'll feature hard to find beers in the Commonwealth.
