'We didn't have coronavirus' in the '90s | Vanilla Ice set to perform in Austin Friday

The concert is scheduled to go ahead after Texas bars were ordered closed and concerts were canceled as coronavirus cases surge.

AUSTIN, Texas — While health authorities have asked Austinites to "stop, collaborate and listen" as coronavirus cases surge in Central Texas, one concert is set to go ahead on Friday.

Nineties rapper Vanilla Ice is scheduled to perform in Austin at the “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” at Emerald Point Bar & Grill.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all bars to close and all restaurants to operate at 50% capacity. In addition, Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe signed an order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

But Emerald Point, a marina on Lake Travis, could be categorized as a restaurant, with at least 51% of its sales from food.

Other Austin venues that are also restaurants, such as Stubb’s, have provided live music during dinner service under the governor’s order. But on Wednesday, Stubb’s announced it would temporarily suspend operations.

With its beach area open, Emerald Point can accommodate up to 5,000 people. Friday’s show will have a 2,500-person capacity limit, according to The Austin Chronicle.

Dallas native Vanilla Ice promoted the event on his Instagram page last week, telling followers to “get ready to go back to The 90s, the greatest decade ever.”

In another Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper said the ‘90s "were the best."

"We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers," he said.

Vanilla Ice called the ‘90s "the last of the great decades."

Emerald Point is hosting several other live music events this month, including a Fourth of July celebration with Color Me Badd on Saturday.

Tickets for Friday’s show range from $25 to $40.