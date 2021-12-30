Three women from Virginia Beach to appear in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

The three women are made up of an Olympian, a spray tanner, and a wedding videographer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three Virginia Beach women will be contestants in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor with Clayton Echard."

Echard was in the most recent season of the Bachelorette with Michelle Young. Now, he will be meeting 31 women in hopes of finding a wife.

Three of those women are from Hampton Roads, specifically, Virginia Beach.

First, there is Claire who works as a spray tanner and is a single mom. According to her bio on ABC's website, she is 28-years-old and is looking for someone who is supportive and doesn't hold her back.

Next, is Susie, a wedding videographer. She is 28-years-old and was Miss Virginia in 2020. According to her bio, she loves to defy expectations and is looking for a man who will keep her life interesting.

Finally, we have Marlena, a former Olympian. Marlena is 30-years-old, runs her own real estate company, and competed in the Haiti 2012 Summer Olympics in track and field. Her bio says she is looking for the right partner to settle down with.

You can watch all three Virginia Beach women on the upcoming season of The Bachelor which premiere's on Monday, January 3.