Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

Neptune Festival events will start in mid-August and culminate at the end of September with its Boardwalk weekend.

NORFOLK, Va.

The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun.

The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.

Here's a breakdown of what's going down:

Neptune Festival's Symphony by the Sea Concert Series

The concert series takes place at Neptune's Park at 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the remaining shows will feature:

August 11 - Symphonicity

August 18 - Virginia Symphony Orchestra

August 25 - Symphonicity

September 8 - Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Neptune's 7th Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival

The craft beer festival will take place on Saturday, August 27 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Neptune's Park. It will feature local Virginia beers, ciders and seltzers as well as national and regional craft beers. There will be over 60 beers from 30 breweries and live music from ETC3 and Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos.

Tickets will cost $45 and include a tasting glass and tastings throughout the day.

Neptune's 25th Annual Fall Wine Festival

The wine festival will be Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Neptune's Park. It will feature Virginia wines and offer an opportunity to meet the vintners behind them. There will also be live entertainment.

Tickets start at $40 and go up into the hundreds depending on what type of add-ons people get.

End of Summer Bay Bash

The Bay Bash promises a party to celebrate the close of summer with food and beverages, exciting interactive entertainment, live music and and dancing by the water all in a dance party atmosphere.

It will be Friday, September 23 at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $125.

Neptune Festival 48th Annual Boardwalk Weekend

Boardwalk Weekend is the flagship Neptune Festival event. It promises 30 blocks of "nonstop action." It will feature work from over 200 artists, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, its signature event -- the International Sand Sculpting Championship, and more.

Boardwalk Weekend will run from September 30 through October 2 on Atlantic Ave from Oceanfront 2nd - 33rd streets.