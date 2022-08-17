Virginia casting director nominated for Emmy for Hulu series 'Dopesick'

Erica Arvold, a Blacksburg native, was nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of the series "Dopesick."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A casting director from Virginia is being recognized for her work in a Hulu limited series.

Erica Arvold, a Blacksburg native, was nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of the critically-acclaimed series "Dopesick."

"Dopesick" shines a light on the opioid epidemic in America, particularly in small towns. Being from a small town herself, the story is personal for Arvold.

“The thing I am most proud of is capturing the essence of the three different worlds within the show, including the small town in which I grew up and know so well," Arvold said in a statement.

Arvold has spent 32 years as a casting director and has participated in the making of over 150 films and 90 television shows.

"We hired hundreds of MidAtlantic and Southeast actors for this project, and each brought their A-game. I dare say that the performances in 'Dopesick' have proven to the world that Virginia and the Southeast market have a deep and incredible talent pool,” Arvold said.