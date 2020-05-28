Virginia's racing venues allowed to reopen with restrictions

NASCAR speedways and horse race tracks in the state can reopen, but only for single-day events. Also, the events won't be open to the public right now.

RICHMOND, Va. — As Virginia inches toward Phase Two of the Commonwealth's reopening plan, Governor Northam is allowing the state's raceways to reopen.

This includes speedway arenas and horse racing tracks.

Northam made the announcement on Thursday during his regular coronavirus press briefing.

He said that NASCAR, vehicle and horse tracks can reopen, but can only run single-day events under strict guidelines.

This comes before a NASCAR event on June 10 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Northam explained that these open-air facilities led officials to believe there would be minimal risk in reopening.

No spectators will be allowed at the events.