The Hellers took a whole day to remake Journey's Separate Ways video and the result is absolutely fantastic.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — During quarantine, the Heller family worked together to remake the music video for Journey's 1980's hit, Separate Ways. Steven and Jana Heller, with their children, had this idea planned out. They broke down the Separate Ways video every single shot and tried to match their gesture as close as possible.

"Going into this whole quarantine situation, we did not know what kind of toll it was going to take on us. We are a pretty close family, but it's a lot of time to spend together," said Steven.

The idea of doing a music video was Jana's. "She ran in, and she said this is the one. She loves Journey, and she showed me the video," explained Steven.

"It (the Separate Ways video) has six members. There are six people in our family, and I could picture my youngest doing that girl part, and I thought this would be awesome," shared Jana.

The kids were excited about their parents' idea to make a music video. "That's kind of like my dream thing like I've always wanted this to happen," said Violet and Lily.

"It took all day," said Jana, "I think at the end of the day everybody was kind of dragging a little bit but it was honestly just a really good time to spend with my kids."