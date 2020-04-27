Ways to keep kids entertained and learning

See products from treats that kids and parents will love to craft projects.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With families spending more time at home it can be hard for parents to work, keep kids occupied and maintain a routine.

Lifestyle contributor, Emily Richett, shares products that can make staying home a little easier and more enjoyable for the whole family.

DIY Gift Kits - diygiftkits.com/gethappy

DIY Projects

A great solution to at-home boredom is starting a new project or craft! DIY Gift Kits has do-it-yourself projects for everyone: from lip balm and bath bombs to hot sauce and candles. The final products make great gifts for birthdays, holidays, or simply showing a loved one that you are thinking about them.

HAPPY Deal: 20% off at DIYgiftkits.com/GETHAPPY

We are Knitters - weareknitters.com

Knitting Project Kits

Now is a great time to reduce stress and anxiety, that is where We are Knitters can help. The company offers kits with everything you need to start your own knitting project: yarn, needles, pattern, and plenty of video tutorials. All of the materials are sustainable: the knitting needles are beechwood, the wool and cotton are 100% natural, the fabric yarn comes from leftover fabric, and the bag that holds it all is reusable. This activity can keep you busy and create something special for the whole family.

HAPPY Deal: Check out weareknitters.com for their latest promotion

Baby Jack & Co. - babyjackandcompany.com

Soothing Sensory Blankets

Baby Jack & Co. makes blankets and sensory toys that promote learning. The Learning Lovey is a sensory blanket that showcases vibrant colors and designs, soft textures, and tags to play with. Babies and toddlers love rubbing the tags, which can decrease their anxiety, increase comfort, and help them self soothe and fall asleep easier.

HAPPY Deal: 20% off with code LEARNING

Sprout Pencils - sproutworld.com

Eco-friendly Plantable Pencils

The world’s first plantable pencils, Sprout Pencils, come in a variety of colors and make for the perfect at-home activity. All you have to do is use the pencils to color, draw or write with, then plant the seed capsule at the end of the pencil in soil, water it, and wait. The capsules come in all different seed types - everything from flowers to herbs and veggies. Your kids will be entertained from the art project all the way to gardening.

HAPPY Deal: Find them on Amazon or sproutworld.com

Foodstirs - foodstirs.com

Healthy Treats

For those looking for a healthier, but just as tasty snack, Foodstirs’ junk-free keto cookies are the solution. They’re organic, made with ethically sourced ingredients, and only have 1 gram of added sugar and 2 grams of net carbs per serving. Foodstirs cookies are also gluten-free and grain-free, and they taste like regular cookies. They’re easy to make - just 25 minutes and six steps, and they can easily be made vegan.

HAPPY Deal: 20% off with code SWEET20

For more deals that make staying home more enjoyable, head to gethappypr.com/kids.

RELATED VIDEO:

Check out these other lifestyle products and deals:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.